France unchanged for Ireland clash

France coach Jacques Brunel has named an unchanged matchday squad for his side's Six Nations encounter with Ireland at the Aviva Stadium.

Les Bleus put defeats to Wales and England behind them by beating Scotland 27-10 in Paris before the second rest weekend and Brunel has stuck with a winning formula for the trip to Dublin.

Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack will make up the half-back pairing, with Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez missing out again.

Full-back Thomas Ramos is set to retain kicking duties as France eyes the scalp of the defending champion.

 

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Demba Bamba, Felix Lambey, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret, Arthur Iturria, Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Etienne Falgoux, Dorian Aldegheri, Paul Willemse, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Belleau, Maxime Medard.

