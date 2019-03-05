France unchanged for Ireland clash

Les Bleus put defeats to Wales and England behind them by beating Scotland 27-10 in Paris before the second rest weekend and Brunel has stuck with a winning formula for the trip to Dublin.

Antoine Dupont and Romain Ntamack will make up the half-back pairing, with Morgan Parra and Camille Lopez missing out again.

Full-back Thomas Ramos is set to retain kicking duties as France eyes the scalp of the defending champion.

France: Thomas Ramos, Damian Penaud, Mathieu Bastareaud, Gael Fickou, Yoann Huget, Romain Ntamack, Antoine Dupont; Jefferson Poirot, Guilhem Guirado (captain), Demba Bamba, Felix Lambey, Sebastien Vahaamahina, Wenceslas Lauret, Arthur Iturria, Louis Picamoles.

Replacements: Camille Chat, Etienne Falgoux, Dorian Aldegheri, Paul Willemse, Gregory Alldritt, Baptiste Serin, Anthony Belleau, Maxime Medard.