France loses Dupont after positive COVID test

Head coach Fabien Galthie, assistant William Servat and another unspecified member of the backroom team have returned positive results since last weekend's 15-13 victory over Ireland in Dublin.

The French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced on Thursday (AEDT) that no players had tested positive for coronavirus and they had been permitted to return home ahead of further testing on Saturday (AEDT).

Although 11 players returned negative results in the latest batch of testing, Dupont was found to be positive.

"The player who tested positive for COVID-19 is Antoine Dupont," an FFR statement read. "To date, he is asymptomatic. In accordance with protocol he will remain in isolation for the next few days."

The France squad is due to return to the National Rugby Centre in Marcoussis on Monday (AEDT) to begin preparing for Scotland's visit to Paris the next weekend.