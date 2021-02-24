France given all-clear to play Scotland

There were major doubts over whether the round three encounter at Stade de France could be staged after a COVID-19 outbreak in the France camp.

Captain Charles Ollivon, scrum-half Antoine Dupont and Brice Dulin were among a host of players to test positive, while coach Fabien Galthie also contracted the virus after the win over Ireland.

The French Rugby Federation revealed that there have been no more positive tests and the squad was able to resume high-intensity training.Tournament-leading France was been given the green light to try and make it three wins out of three in Paris this weekend.

"Further to a meeting of the Six Nations Testing Oversight Group (TOG) this morning to review the latest tests results of the French Squad, the Six Nations confirm the plans to stage the France v Scotland match as originally scheduled this coming Sunday," A Six Nations statement read. "We continue to monitor the situation very closely and are in regular contact with both unions."

Les Bleus are level on nine points with Wales, who face defending champion England at the Principality Stadium.

Ireland takes on Italy in the first game of the weekend at the Stadio Olimpico in what will be a battle of sides who have lost both matches.