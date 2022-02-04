France coach Galthie to miss opener with COVID

The 52-year-old said he was experiencing only mild symptoms, and the French Rugby Federation (FFR) stated Galthie would stay involved with the team from afar.

An FFR statement read: "Fabien Galthie tested positive for COVID-19 on Thursday, 3 February, via an antigen test according to the established protocol. The result has been confirmed by a PCR test this Friday, 4 February."

Galthie will be able to rejoin the squad from 8 February, if he tests negative by then, or 10 February.

France team manager Raphael Ibanez is set to stand in for Galthie when Italy visits Stade de France on Monday (AEDT).

There were no more COVID-19 cases detected when the France squad was tested on Friday, the FFR said, with another round of testing planned for Sunday (AEDT).

Galthie said: "This morning, I have tested positive for COVID-19. I'm feeling fine with mild symptoms. As a consequence, I'm isolating and will work remotely this week. Raphael Ibanez and all of my staff, in whom I have full confidence, will be my go-betweens on the pitch."

France cancelled its scheduled news conference on Friday as a result of Galthie's test result.

Les Bleus, who finished second in last year's championship but have not won the Six Nations since 2010, are rated as favourites with the bookmakers for the title this time around.