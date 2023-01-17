France brings fresh faces in for Six Nations

Fabien Galthie has included eight uncapped players in France's Six Nations squad.

Les Bleus ended a 12-year wait for both a Six Nations title and a Grand Slam last year.

The holder won all 10 matches it played in a glorious 2022 and must kick on as it gears up for a Rugby World Cup on home soil that starts in September.

Emilien Gailleton, Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Leo Coly and Nolann Le Garrec are among the players who will be hoping to make their debuts in the Six Nations.

The same goes for Paul Boudehent, Julien Delbouis, Romain Buros and Ethan Dumortier.

Galthie will have to do without the injured Cameron Woki, Peato Mauvaka, Maxime Lucu, Baptiste Couilloud and centre Jonathan Danty.

He will be able to welcome, however, be able to welcome back Paul Willemse and Francois Cros.

France starts its quest to retain the title with a trip to Rome to face Italy at Stadio Olimpico on 6 February (AEDT).

France Six Nations squad

Forwards: Gregory Alldritt, Uini Atonio, Cyril Baille, Gaetan Barlot, Teddy Baubigny, Alexandre Becognee, Paul Boudehent, Yacouba Camara, Bastien Chalureau, Dylan Cretin, Francois Cros, Sipili Falatea, Thibaud Flament, Mohamed Haouas, Anthony Jelonch, Thomas Jolmes, Thomas Lavault, Sekou Macalou, Julien Marchand, Charles Ollivon (captain), Dany Priso, Romain Taofifenua, Reda Wardi, Paul Willemse.

Backs: Louis Bielle-Biarrey, Romain Buros, Leo Coly, Julien Delbouis, Ethan Dumortier, Antoine Dupont ,Gael Fickou, Emilien Gailleton, Antoine Hastoy, Matthieu Jalibert, Melvyn Jaminet, Matthis Lebel, Nolann Le Garrec, Pierre-Louis Barassi, Yoram Moefana, Romain Ntamack, Damian Penaud, Thomas Ramos.