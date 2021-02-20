France announces more COVID cases

WATCH every Six Nations match LIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Six Nations leader, which has won two games from two in this year's tournament, is struggling to contain an outbreak of the coronavirus in its camp.

Dupont, Galthie, forwards coach William Servat and another staff member returned positive tests last week.

After another round of testing, the French Rugby Federation (FFR) announced through its website on Sunday (AEDT) that Haouas and Villiere had also contracted the disease.

France's health minister Olivier Veran said on Friday (AEDT) that anyone testing positive would now need to self-isolate for 10 days, instead of the previous seven.

All members of Les Blues' squad will be tested again on Monday (AEDT), the same day that a new 31-man training squad is to be named for next week's clash with Scotland in Paris.

Haouas, Villiere and Dupont started France's victories over Italy and Ireland, with the latter named player of the round in the opening set of fixtures.