Five-try France overwhelms visiting Wales

Les Blues boosted its championship quest by earning a bonus point to displace move top the summit of the standings but hours later Ireland was crowned champion by dispatching England.

Damian Penaud scored twice while Jonathan Danty, Uini Atonio and Gael Fickou also crossed for France, which claimed a 17th win in 18 Tests.

Meanwhile, George North, Bradley Roberts, Tomos Williams and Rio Dyer went over for the visitor but, despite the bonus point, it has lost its past five meetings with France.

Wales had scored the fewest points in this year’s championship but they made a purposeful start in Paris, as a lengthy spell of pressure culminated in North going under the posts in the eighth minute.

But France responded just two minutes later. Romain Ntamack embarked on a dangerous burst before offloading to Antoine Dupont, who found the unmarked Penaud for his 25th international try.

After Thomas Ramos kicked the hosts into the lead, they stretched the advantage in similar fashion six minutes before the break.

This time, Danty was on his own to cross in the corner after his team-mates brilliantly worked the ball from left to right.

France built on the momentum by crossing twice within 10 minutes of the restart.

A neat move culminated in Atonio's first international try before Fickou rounded off a series of sharp passes that carved open the Wales defence.

The last six meetings between these sides in the Six Nations had been decided by five or fewer points and Wales ensured a degree of respectability on the scoreline with Roberts and Williams cutting the deficit to 34-21.

Les Bleus thwarted any hopes of a dramatic turnaround as Penaud went over in the corner, yet the visitor had the final word with Dyer racing away in the dying moments.