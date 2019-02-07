Six Nations
Farrell starts as Henshaw joins Ireland injury list

Chris Farrell will make only his second Six Nations start against Scotland on Saturday after Robbie Henshaw joined Ireland's injury list.

Henshaw was expected to switch from full-back to centre at Murrayfield, but misses out due to a dead leg sustained in the defeat to England at the Aviva Stadium last weekend.

Garry Ringrose injured his hamstring in the loss in Dublin, so Farrell and Bundee Aki will make up the centre pairing.

Rob Kearney returns at full-back, while Jack Conan comes in at number eight in the absence of CJ Stander (facial injury).

Lock Quinn Roux is promoted from the bench with Devin Toner (ankle) also ruled out and flanker Sean O'Brien is preferred to Josh van der Flier.

Keith Earls damaged his hip in the 32-20 beating at the hands of Eddie Jones' men, but the wing has been passed fit.

Ireland: Rob Kearney, Keith Earls, Chris Farrell, Bundee Aki, Jacob Stockdale, Jonathan Sexton, Conor Murray; Cian Healy, Rory Best (captain), Tadhg Furlong, James Ryan, Quinn Roux, Peter O'Mahony, Sean O'Brien, Jack Conan. 

Replacements: Sean Cronin, Dave Kilcoyne, Andrew Porter, Ultan Dillane, Josh van der Flier, John Cooney, Joey Carbery, Jordan Larmour.

