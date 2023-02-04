England succumbs to Scotland in Six Nations

IRELAND ROMPS PAST WALES IN SIX NATIONS STATEMENT

A Duhan van der Merwe masterclass proving the difference.

Borthwick, who took over from the sacked Eddie Jones in December, saw England suffer a fourth successive opening-weekend defeat in the championship, with the past three of those having come at the hands of Gregor Townsend's Scots.

This was a rip-roaring battle.

Scotland snatched a 15th-minute lead after a smart lineout move set up the chance near the England line.

Huw Jones was halted but Scotland got the ball moving again, with Sione Tuipulotu playing a clever kick through for Jones to dot down.

England banked its first try of the Borthwick era in the 24th minute when Max Malins dropped on a smart kick to the right corner by Marcus Smith.

Then came a glorious moment of skill from van der Merwe, who ran from inside his own half and through the heart of England's team, dancing past one white shirt after another before scoring to the left of the posts. Pure magic on the big stage.

With Owen Farrell and Finn Russell missing consecutive conversions, Scotland's lead stood at 12-5 but that was trimmed when Malins dashed in for his second try, taking on a pass from Lewis Ludlam.

Farrell squandered another eminently kickable conversion chance but he could hardly miss when England was awarded a penalty in front of the posts before the break, making no mistake to give the host a 13-12 interval lead.

Ellis Genge was England's close-range finisher after pressure was applied to the Scotland line early in the second half, with Farrell booting the extras; however, the Scots hit back in the 51st minute through Ben White, and Russell's kick made it a one-point game again.

Kyle Steyn dropped a high pass from Stuart Hogg as the Scots chased what would have been their fourth try before Farrell and Russell exchanged penalties.

The Scots inside England's home roared as van der Merwe gave Scotland the lead in the 74th minute, surging over in the left corner and ensuring his earlier heroics had not come in a losing cause.

Russell added the extras and this time England was done.

Scotland will look to build on this next against a Wales side crushed by Ireland in its opener while England should net Borthwick a first win next weekend when Italy visits London.