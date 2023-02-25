England hands Wales a third straight defeat

Wales, whose preparations for the game were hampered after a dispute with the Professional Rugby Board and Welsh Rugby Union, has now suffered three straight defeats in this year's competition.

Captain Owen Farrell got England up and running with an early penalty from 45 metres, before winger Anthony Watson – making his first international start in almost two years – went over to cap a wonderful team move.

Farrell was unable to add the conversion from the touchline, which helped Wales reduce the deficit to five through Leigh Halfpenny's penalty.

Farrell squandered the chance to extend England's lead as he struck a penalty just wide of the posts before Wales stunned the visitor within a minute of the second half when Louis Rees-Zammit intercepted a pass 40 metres out and raced over.

That try was converted by Halfpenny to put Wales ahead, yet England responded almost immediately as Kyle Sinckler powered over from close range, with Farrell adding the extra points.

Wales pushed hard to claw their way back into the game but England's victory was sealed with five minutes remaining when Ollie Lawrence went over in the corner.

Wales boss Warren Gatland said the threat of strike action by his players had taken the team "to the brink of disaster" this week.

The worst case scenario was avoided, however, after an agreement was reached with the Welsh Rugby Players' Association on several key issues, including wages and changes to the 60-cap rule that governed international selection.

The saga evidently took a toll on Wales' players, who fought hard but just lacked the quality and energy required to overcome Steve Borthwick's side.

England has now won eight of its past 10 Six Nations meetings with Wales.

Next up, Wales faces Italy in Rome's Stadio Olimpico in a fortnight – the same day England takes on France at Twickenham.