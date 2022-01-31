Africa Cup of Nations
Bhatti, Bayliss out of Scotland's Six Nations squad

James Bhatti has withdrawn from Scotland's squad for its opening Six Nations match, while Gregor Townsend will also be without Josh Bayliss.

Scotland faces England in its first game of the tournament at Murrayfield on Sunday (AEDT).

However, Bhatti, a loosehead at Glasgow Warriors, has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Bayliss, meanwhile, will remain with his club side Bath for further assessment after he suffered a concussion against Leinster in the Champions Cup on 23 January.

Scotland's update also confirmed Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Rowe had joined up with the squad and that Sean Maitland, who was not selected by Townsend but was with the group, has returned to Saracens. 

After hosting England, Scotland faces Wales in Cardiff and then welcomes France to Murrayfield before taking on Italy. It rounds off its campaign against Ireland in Dublin on 20 March.

