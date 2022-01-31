Bhatti, Bayliss out of Scotland's Six Nations squad

Scotland faces England in its first game of the tournament at Murrayfield on Sunday (AEDT).

However, Bhatti, a loosehead at Glasgow Warriors, has withdrawn from the squad due to injury.

Bayliss, meanwhile, will remain with his club side Bath for further assessment after he suffered a concussion against Leinster in the Champions Cup on 23 January.

Squad update:



Jamie Bhatti has withdrawn due to injury and been replaced by Allan Dell.



Josh Bayliss will continue his recovery from concussion at Bath and Sean Maitland has returned to Saracens.



Scotland's update also confirmed Duhan van der Merwe and Kyle Rowe had joined up with the squad and that Sean Maitland, who was not selected by Townsend but was with the group, has returned to Saracens.

After hosting England, Scotland faces Wales in Cardiff and then welcomes France to Murrayfield before taking on Italy. It rounds off its campaign against Ireland in Dublin on 20 March.