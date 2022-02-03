Africa Cup of Nations
Six Nations

Adams starts at centre for Wales' Six Nations opener

Wales will give Josh Adams his first international start at centre when they take on Ireland in its opening game of their Six Nations title defence at the Aviva Stadium on Sunday (AEDT).

The Cardiff Blues star, who has scored 17 tries in 35 Tests for Wales, will be given the number 13 jersey for the first time as head coach Wayne Pivac attempts to rediscover the magic achieved in last year's tournament when he moved George North to the role.

Adams will play in the midfield alongside Nick Tompkins, while Will Rowlands is back in the starting line up alongside vice-captain Adam Beard.

Taine Basham will be making his debut in the Six Nations in the back row with Aaron Wainwright and Ellis Jenkins.

