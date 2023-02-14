Struggling SPAL sacks De Rossi

In his place came another member of Italy's 2006 World Cup winning squad, with Massimo Oddo appointed until the end of the season on Wednesday (AEDT), with a year's extension on offer if he keeps SPAL in Serie B.

SPAL announced De Rossi's dismissal on its website, saying five members of his staff had also lost their jobs.

Oddo has been handed the reins, with fellow former Italy star Stefano Fiore also joining as a technical collaborator.

Appointed in October, Roma legend De Rossi only lasted four months in his first role as a head coach.

The 39-year-old had been an assistant to Roberto Mancini as Italy won the Euro 2020 finals and hoped to achieve success by branching out on his own, but wins were hard to come by.

A 117-cap midfielder for Italy in his playing days, De Rossi leaves a SPAL side which has lost its last three games – to Cagliari, Bari and Venezia – and sits third-bottom in the 20-team Italian second division.

SPAL will be banking on the more experienced Oddo to rescue them. The 46-year-old former Napoli, Lazio and Milan player has previously coached Pescara, Udinese, Crotone, Perugia and Padova.