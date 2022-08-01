Fabregas signs two-year-deal with Serie B side Como

The 35-year-old left Monaco at the end of his deal with the Ligue 1 outfit, having played just two league games last season due to injury, but insisted he was not about to retire.

The former Arsenal, Barcelona and Chelsea midfielder was presented to the media as a Como player on Tuesday (AEST) and said he was looking forward to getting started in a league he believes to be a strong one.

"The quality of the championship is high, as is that of the relegated teams [from Serie A]," Fabregas said. "I can't wait to start, do well, play and win a lot. And then I would like to do some magic here in Como."

Como finished 13th in Serie B last season, but chief executive and Dennis Wise – another former Chelsea player – eventually hopes to get the club into the top flight, and he revealed Fabregas has also become a shareholder.

"Cesc will become a shareholder of the company, that's another reason why he came here," Wise said. "He will be here longer than expected.

"He wanted to join the club for our ambitions, to fix the stadium, open a new sports centre and get to Serie A."

Fabregas explained the conversations he held with Wise as well as club owners' representative Mirwan Suwarso and general and sporting manager Carlalberto Ludi that led him to accept a move to Italy.

"I have been extremely fortunate that my career has allowed me to play at the most wonderful clubs. Como is no exception," he said.

"After lengthy talks with Mirwan, Dennis and Charlie, they explained in detail one of the most exciting and ambitious projects in football.

"This is why I am looking to build a long-term future here, not just on the pitch but also off it, too. I believed in the vision from the first moment, and I have decided to invest personally to be part of the bigger picture.

"I cannot wait to get out on the pitch and play in front of the fans in such a beautiful setting. The tradition, infrastructure and desire that the owners have to take this club to the next level is inspiring. I cannot wait to start."