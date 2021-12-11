WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

The Milan veteran scored a spectacular stoppage-time equaliser in what was his 450th appearance in the top five leagues.

Milan's miserable week looked set to take another turn for the worse after Beto gave Udinese a first-half lead at Dacia Arena, four days after the Rossoneri were knocked out of the UEFA Champions League by Liverpool.

But Ibrahimovic rescued a point with an acrobatic volley in time added on.

Isaac Success was then shown a red card for violent conduct as Udinese had to settle for a point in its first game under interim coach Gabriele Cioffi, who stepped in when Luca Gotti was sacked this week.

The late equaliser took Ibrahimovic to 300 goals form four of Europe's top five competitions – the Premier League, Bundesliga, Serie A, LaLiga and Ligue 1.

Only Cristiano Ronaldo and Lionel Messi have reached the mark previously in the 21st Century, but neither of them in so many competitions.

Ibrahimovic has featured in four of the top five leagues, the Bundesliga being the only competition missing from his list.

Having joined Juventus in 2004 from Ajax, the Sweden striker has gone on to play for Inter Milan, Barcelona, AC Milan (over two spells), Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester United.

Ibrahimovic has now scored seven Serie A goals this term. He netted 15 last season and 10 in 2019-2020 after he returned to AC Milan from a stint in the MLS with the LA Galaxy.

The 40-year-old scored 17 goals in his sole full season in the Premier League with United, averaging a strike every 143 minutes.

His best minutes-per-goal ratio across a full league campaign so far came in his final season at PSG in 2015-2016 (67), in which he also set up a career-high 13 league goals for team-mates.

Ibrahimovic scored 38 times in Ligue 1 that season, with an impressive shot conversion rate of 24.52 per cent from 155 attempts.

He has scored 30 or more league goals on two occasions, in 2015-2016 and in 2012-2013, also with PSG.

Ibrahimovic's maiden season in one of the big five leagues produced 16 goals for Juve. He failed to settle at Barca under Pep Guardiola but still contributed 16 LaLiga goals in 2009-2010.

Just more than half his goals have have been scored in Italy (154), while 113 came in Ligue 1.