The big guns were busy bolstering their squads over the summer for what’s shaping up to be the most hotly-contested Scudetto race in recent memory.

There are more sub plots than a Western Sydney townhouse development in Italy's top flight this season and here’s a peek at what’s in store.

The title contenders

Juventus

Despite wrapping up its eighth-straight Scudetto last season, Juventus heads into the new campaign on the back of a summer overhaul.

Maurizio Sarri has taken the reigns from Massimiliano Allegri, while the Old Lady has injected youth into its ageing defence, splashing €75 million on 20 year-old centre-back Matthijs de Ligt.

Gianluigi Buffon returns to his beloved club and will undoubtedly help new recruits Aaron Ramsey, Adrian Rabiot , Danilo and Mathijs de Ligt to settle in.

Despite a few key losses, including prodigal striker Moise Keane signing with Everton, there’s still plenty of firepower at Juve’s disposal to make it nine-in-a-row.

AC Milan

Milan has been the league’s big spender in recent seasons, but the Rossoneri has shown some welcom restraint in the shop window this summer, with a handful of key signings in the right areas.

Milan has brought in Lille star Rafael Leao, Real Madrid defender Theo Hernandez and made the signing of Atalanta’s Franck Kessie permanent in its bid for UEFA Champions League qualification.

Atalanta

Gian Piero Gasperini has turned Atalanta from mid-table minnow to Serie A contender in a few short seasons and his side will be looking to build on the back of its scintillating campaign last season.

The club’s depth will be put to the test with UEFA Champions League football to contend with, but Gasperini steering the ship anything is possible.

Napoli

Napoli finished runner-up last season, but Carlo Ancelotti’s side has made all the right moves to go one better this season.

The Blues brought in Kostas Manolas from Roma, who forms a formidable centre-back partnership with Kalidou Koulibali, while Mexico international Hirving Lozano joins its star-studded attack.

If the new signings can hit the ground running, then Napoli has every chance of ending Juventus’s reign at the top of Italian football.

Inter

All eyes will be on Inter this season after the Nerrazurri made a huge statement of intent by signing star striker Romelu Lukaku from Manchester United.

Inter reinforced from front to back, with Atletico Madrid captain Diego Godin the perfect complement to Antonio Conte’s defensive style.

Inter’s summer spending spree isn’t over just yet, with Alexis Sanchez reportedly set to follow his former Manchester United team-mate Romelu Lukaku to the San Siro, while the search for a new club continues for discarded striker Mauro Icardi.

Valentino Lazaro, Matteo Politano, Nicolo Barella and Stefano Sensi look like shrewd buys alongside the formidable Diego Godin with Inter shaping up to be a genuine title contender this season.

The next big thing – Federico Chiesa

Chiesa has emerged as one of the hottest young prospects in the league and the 21 year-old winger has made 100 league appearances for Fiorentina and had 13 caps for Italy.

The fleet-footed attacker torments defences with blistering speed and a stinging long-range strike, and his exploits have already caught the eye of several top clubs including Inter Milan.

Fiornetina remains determined to keep its rising star, but if Chiesa’s stocks continue to rise this season, it may be an impossible to do so in the summer.

Golden boot – Romelu Lukaku

Romelu Lukaku was once the most feared striker in World football, before a tumultuous two-year stint at Manchester United.

While the goals dried up at Old Trafford, Lukaku kept banging them in on the international stage, with 48 goals in 81 caps for Belgium.

At 26, Lukaku’s best years are still ahead of him and a change of scenery in Italy may be just what the powerful target man needs to revive his career.

Antonio Conte’s direct counter-attacking style will bring the best out of Lukaku, who is set to torment the leagues defenders with a frightening mix of pace and power.

Roma in trouble?

Roma has tied down Edin Dzeko to a new deal, but the club spent little this summer despite the loss of Kostas Manolas, Stephan El Shaarawy and inspirational leader Daniele De Rossi.

Fans were furious with the club’s sixth-placed finish last season and early signs suggest it won’t be any better this time around.

Notable signings

Aaron Ramsey - Arsenal to Juventus (free transfer)

- Arsenal to Juventus (free transfer) Diego Godín - Atlético Madrid to Internazionale (free transfer)

- Atlético Madrid to Internazionale (free transfer) Gianluigi Buffon - Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus (free transfer)

- Paris Saint-Germain to Juventus (free transfer) Kostas Manolas - Roma to Napoli (€34m)

- Roma to Napoli (€34m) Luis Muriel - Sevilla to Atalanta (€18m)

- Sevilla to Atalanta (€18m) Mario Balotelli - Marseille to Brescia (free transfer)

- Marseille to Brescia (free transfer) Mathijs de Ligt - Ajax to Juventus (€75m)

- Ajax to Juventus (€75m) Nicolò Barella - Cagliari to Internazionale (loan with obligation to buy)

- Cagliari to Internazionale (loan with obligation to buy) Romelu Lukaku - Manchester United to Internazionale (€65m)

- Manchester United to Internazionale (€65m) Theo Hernandez - Real Madrid to AC Milan (€20m)

How to watch

You can watch all 380 games of the Serie A season LIVE on beIN SPORTS CONNECT, and every round LIVE on beIN SPORTS.