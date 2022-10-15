MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Head coach Massimiliano Allegri has come under increasing pressure after 2-0 defeats to AC Milan and Maccabi Haifa, but the Bianconeri secured only their fourth Serie A win of the season against their city rivals on Sunday (AEDT).

Vlahovic's seventh goal of the season in the 74th minute was enough to settle the derby at Stadio Olimpico Grande Torino.

Victory for Juve moved it above Inter Milan into seventh and was a welcome relief for the under-fire Allegri.

Allegri switched to a three-man defence of Danilo, Bremer and Alex Sandro as he made four changes to his starting line-up, but Juve was slow to get going in a frantic first half.

Aleksey Miranchuk forced a save from Wojciech Szczesny, and it was not until the 32nd minute that the Bianconeri had their first shot, Vanja Milinkovic-Savic comfortably gathering Vlahovic's effort.

Milinkovic-Savic stuck out a right hand to deny Vlahovic again moments later, then palmed away long-range drives from Adrien Rabiot and Manuel Locatelli before Juve captain Juan Cuadrado fired just wide.

Juve had a let-off when Nikola Vlasic was afforded too much space just inside the penalty area but Szczesny saved.

Moise Kean had been starved of service, yet the striker missed a golden opportunity to put the Bianconeri in front when he failed to hit the target from close range after Filip Kostic had picked him out.

Although Milinkovic-Savic produced more heroics to tip Vlahovic's header around the post, the striker was on hand to break the deadlock from point-blank range after Danilo headed the resulting corner into his path.