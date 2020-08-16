That is the view of former United star Robin van Persie, who believes Lukaku is thriving in Italy after losing his way at Old Trafford.

The Belgium international may get the chance to show the Premier League club what they are missing if Inter and United win their respective Europa League semi-finals.

The Serie A side face Shakhtar Donetsk while United take on Sevilla, with Van Persie impressed by Antonio Conte's well-drilled Inter, led by a reinvigorated Lukaku.

"He [Lukaku] looks happy, Conte works his players very hard – [Stefan] De Vrij once told me that pre-season is very hard," the former Netherlands striker said.

"You can see that they are acting as one.

"He made the right choice; he's got his confidence back. He's having a great time, he looks happy.

"Based on his last years at Manchester United, he wasn't, so he found his happiness again."

Lukaku spent two years with United after joining from Everton in 2017, scoring 28 goals in 66 games in the English top flight for the Red Devils.

He netted 23 times in 36 outings in Serie A this term as Inter finished just a point behind champions Juventus.