Udinese v Salernitana August 20, 2022 21:43 Serie A: Udinese v Salernitana Getty Images WATCH Serie A LIVE on beIN SPORTS | via Foxtel, Kayo, Fetch & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Udinese Football Serie A Salernitana Previous Udinese v Salernitana Read Next Udinese v Salernitana Read -Latest Videos 6:18 min Marseille goes top with thrilling win over Nantes 4:37 min Tsitsipas sets up semi-final meeting with Medvedev 7:47 min Norrie edges Alcaraz to reach Cincinnati semis 4:10 min Serie A: Inter v Spezia 4:10 min Lukaku, Martinez special fires Inter past Spezia 4:53 min Dortmund stunned by incredible Bremen comeback 1:30 min Premier League: Bournemouth v Arsenal 1:27 min Premier League: Tottenham v Wolves 1:30 min Premier League: Fulham v Brentford 1:30 min Premier League: Everton v Nottingham Forest