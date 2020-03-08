With the Rossoneri's famous home absent of fans after a decree that all sporting events in Italy take place behind closed doors until 3 April as the country battles the coronavirus outbreak, Milan turned in a drab performance.

At the end of a week that saw Milan sack chief football officer Zvonimir Boban but express support for Pioli, it was second best throughout against a Genoa side battling relegation.

Goran Pandev's close-range finish gave Genoa the lead and Francesco Cassata doubled the advantage four minutes before half-time. Zlatan Ibrahimovic pulled one back for Milan but it remains 12 points off the top four, while Genoa moved out of the bottom three, leapfrogging Lecce.

Milan fell behind in the seventh minute as Pandev was provided with the simplest of tap-ins to break the deadlock after Antonio Sanabria had dispossessed Theo Hernandez and sent a low right-wing delivery across the face of goal.

Mattia Perin displayed excellent reactions to keep out Ibrahimovic's header from point-blank range following a clever ball from Hakan Calhanoglu as Milan sought an equaliser.

However, Genoa continued to look the more threatening in the final third and a sublime team move made it 2-0.

Sanabria was involved again as he spread the play out to right winger Davide Biraschi, whose cross was instinctively flicked on by Lasse Schone for Cassata to slide the ball home at the far post.

Milan appeared to be running out of steam in a low-key second half, but Ibrahimovic reduced the deficit with a smart volley on the turn 13 minutes from the end of normal time.

Genoa had little difficulty seeing out the win, though, as Pioli's side remained well below their best.