Luca Vignali was sent off for the promoted side after just eight minutes in Turin for an illegal tackle on Nicola Murru.

But Torino was unable to take advantage and remains 18th on the table after registering just two wins all season, matching its previous worst run after 18 games.

In nine home games it has drawn five and lost four.

"We didn't even have a hint of good luck," Torino coach Marco Giampaolo, who is now in the firing line after also losing in the Coppa Italia in midweek on penalties to AC Milan, said.

"With a numerical advantage we should have done something more and we were not very clear-headed. We were unable to take the initiative.

"This draw, added to our position, creates great difficulties, but the team has improved compared to the beginning of the championship.

"We have no margin for error left."

Ligurian side Spezia earned a precious point in its battle to remain in the top flight after back-to-back wins against Napoli and Sampdoria. It sits 14th on the table, five points above the relegation zone.

Italy forward Riccardo Orsolini earlier snapped Bologna's eight-match winless run with a penalty in a 1-0 home victory over Hellas Verona.

Orsolini slotted in from the spot on 19 minutes after Roberto Soriano was brought down by Verona goalkeeper Marco Silvestri.

Sinisa Mihajlovic's side recorded its first victory since 30 November (AEDT) after a sequence of five draws and three defeats, moving up to 12th place.

Verona's European ambitions took a knock as it stayed ninth, four points adrift of Napoli in sixth.