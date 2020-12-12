WATCH every Serie A match LIVE, only on beIN SPORTS | 2-WEEK free trial

Captain Andrea Belotti struck his 100th goal, but his side slumped to second last on the table after matching a run last achieved in 1959.

"Despite defeats in previous matches 'Toro' had always had good performances. I can't say the same today," Torino coach Marco Giampaolo, who took over in August, having been sacked by AC Milan after just seven games last season, said.

Belotti has accounted for eight of his struggling side's 19 goals this season as it has garnered six points from 11 games.

The skipper had rallied his side around for a pep talk at half-time, with coach Marco Giampaolo making a triple substitution.

Torino sparked to life after an hour managing to fight back from two-goals down against its mid-table rival.

Ignacio Pussetto had put the visitors ahead on 24 minutes, after Udinese's Brazilian midfielder Walace dispossessed Soualiho Meite, with play waved on despite protests of a foul from the home side.

Gerard Deulofeu sent the ball through for Argentine Pussetto to break through for a solo run to beat an outrushing Salvatore Sirigu in the Torino goal.

Rodrigo De Paul added a second for the visitors from the edge of the box nine minutes after the break, before Belotti reignited Torino hopes.

The 26-year-old picked up a Federico Bonazzoli cross on 66 minutes to finish off and repaid the favour with a back-heel kick allowing the Italian striker to get his first Serie A goal for Torino.

However Udinese restored its advantage two minutes later with substitute Ilija Nestorovski finishing off a Roberto Pereyra cross.

Ricardo Rodriguez missed the chance to salvage a point five minutes from time rattling the post.