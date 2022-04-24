Stefano Pioli's side had been usurped at the summit by local rival Inter after their 3-1 win over Roma on Sunday (AEST), but victory at the Stadio Olimpico means the Rossoneri regained its two-point lead at the top.

Ciro Immobile had given Lazio an early lead with his 25th league goal of the season, but Olivier Giroud pulled the visitors level shortly after the interval.

Tonali then poked home two minutes into stoppage time to seal a dramatic three points and spark jubilant scenes among the travelling supporters.

Lazio started superbly and went ahead in the fourth minute when Immobile steered home Sergej Milinkovic-Savic's right-wing cross from six yards.

Milan responded well to that early setback, with Giroud heading wide and Rafael Leao slamming into the side netting before the half-hour mark.

Pioli's men finished the first half having had 12 shots to Lazio's four, yet they could not find the leveller they deserved before the interval.

Their pressure finally told in the 50th minute when Giroud prodded home from six yards after fine work down the left by Leao.

Junior Messias clipped agonisingly wide of Thomas Strakosha's right-hand post after a surging run, while Zlatan Ibrahimovic saw a low effort saved by the Lazio goalkeeper shortly after being introduced for Brahim Diaz.

Ibrahimovic was the provider for Tonali's dramatic late intervention, the midfielder controlling the Swede's header and stabbing past Strakosha from inside the six-yard box to seal a precious win.