MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The England international opened the scoring from a few yards out in Sunday's (AEDT) Serie A contest after inadvertently blocking a goal-bound Olivier Giroud volley.

That was Tomori's second league goal for Milan, with the other coming in a 3-0 victory for the Rossoneri against the same opposition in May 2021.

Among players to have scored 100 per cent of their Serie A goals against Juve, Tomori is one of three to have scored more than once, alongside Luigi Carello and Francesco Duzioni.

Brahim Diaz added a second goal for Milan with a superb solo effort that started inside his own half, and Tomori says picking up all three points means more than his own rare strike.

Asked about his record against Juve, Tomori said: "It's not on purpose! Every game against Juve is important. I'm happy to score, but the most important thing is getting the three points.

"I was a little fortunate with the goal, but I'm happy with it, the clean sheet and the victory. We had a bit more determination and will try to win on Tuesday [Wednesday AEDT against Chelsea]."

Tomori is one of three English players to have scored more than one goal against Juventus in Serie A, the others being Gerald Hitchens (three) and Tammy Abraham (two).

Juve was unhappy the opener stood because of what it felt was a foul by Theo Hernandez on Juan Cuadrado in the build-up to the corner that led to the goal, but the video assistant referee (VAR) could not intervene as it was a separate phase of play.

Diaz's strike early in the second half ensured a straightforward victory for Milan, which joins Napoli and Atalanta – both of which are in action on Monday (AEDT) – at the top of Serie A on 20 points.

Sunday's (AEDT) victory marked a return to winning ways for Milan on the back of a 3-0 loss at Chelsea in the UEFA Champions League last week, but Stefano Pioli's side has a chance for revenge when the two sides reconvene at San Siro next week.

"Today's match was very intense," Pioli said. "We made too many misplaced passes in the opening 20 minutes.

"We worked as a team today, whereas unfortunately we lost our shape in London and got too intimidated by our own mistakes and the strength of the opponent. We know that if we work together, we can get positive results.

"The reason we didn't do well in London is because we were not aggressive enough and we made too many unforced errors without needing Chelsea to be aggressive in their press against us.

"This was a very important game in Serie A, as it always is between Milan and Juventus, so we had the right attitude from the start."