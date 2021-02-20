MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Roberto Soriano put Bologna ahead after 17 minutes after a Sassuolo defensive blunder before losing Hickey after half an hour.

Francesco Caputo got a point for eighth-placed Sassuolo seven minutes after the break.

At the top of the Serie A table, leader Inter Milan and AC Milan, one point behind in second, renew their duel for pole position on Monday (AEDT) at San Siro.

UEFA Champions League holder Juventus, currently fifth in Italy's top flight, plays catch-up at home against lowly Crotone on Tuesday (AEDT).