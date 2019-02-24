Despite putting in a below-par performance for much of the encounter, Juve took the lead when Dybala — whose long-term future in Turin is rumoured to be in doubt — slotted home from close range eight minutes after coming on.

Dybala's effort came against the run of play, with Juve sparred by wasteful finishing and a superb block from Alex Sandro, who prevented Ibrahima Mbaye from putting Bologna ahead.

However, Juve's strength in depth proved the difference as it became the first side in Serie A history to win at least 22 of its first 25 games of a season, with the result also a timely boost for boss Massimiliano Allegri after the UEFA Champions League defeat to Atletico Madrid in midweek.

Bologna was unfortunate not to capitalise on its opponent's sluggish start, Federico Santander clipping over from close range before Nicola Sansone and Simone Edera shot wide.

Santander should have done better with a strike that flashed wide just before the half-hour mark, and Federico Bernardeschi's curling effort almost made Bologna pay for its profligacy.

Juve barely improved in attack after the interval and needed a fantastic last-ditch intervention from Alex Sandro to deny Mbaye from point-blank range.

Allergi turned to Dybala for inspiration and was swiftly rewarded for the positive change when the Argentinean forward latched on to a loose ball and made no mistake with a composed first-time finish in the 67th minute.

Bologna rallied late on and Mattia Perin came to Juve's rescue in in the closing minutes, tipping Sansone's dipping strike onto the woodwork to make sure his side kept a 14th clean sheet in Serie A this term.

Juve was disappointing against Atletico in European action and while Bologna deserved more for a battling display, Dybala's moment of quality now has the league leader further clear of second-placed Napoli.

Bologna, meanwhile, remains in the relegation zone after failing to secure anything against the reigning champion.