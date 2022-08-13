MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

Lukaku required just 82 seconds to head home the opener on his second Inter debut, but Simone Inzaghi's side looked set to make a stuttering start when Assan Ceesay levelled three minutes after the break.

But substitute Dumfries was on hand to convert from a corner deep into stoppage-time as Inter made a winning start to the new campaign.

Having watched champion and fierce rival AC Milan beat Udinese in its own season-opener early on Sunday (AEST), Inter ensured it matched those exploits at the outset of what is likely to be another thrilling title race in Serie A.