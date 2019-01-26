The Rossoneri had only beaten Napoli once in 15 league games prior to this encounter but came close to improving that record, with goalkeeper David Ospina making some crucial saves.

Carlo Ancelotti's side had won its previous two top-flight games since losing on this ground to Inter Milan last month, but a relatively flat performance left it unable to worry Gianluigi Donnarumma's goal unduly and it lost Fabian Ruiz to a late red card.

Patrick Cutrone hit the side-netting in a bright opening spell from Milan, although neither side looked prepared to sit back and play for a point in a combative first 45 minutes.

Hakan Calhanoglu tested Ospina, while Piotr Zielinski and Jose Callejon each came close for Napoli without managing to hit the target.

Franck Kessie saw a shot deflected narrowly over the crossbar and Callejon clipped the woodwork with a cross, before Zielinski stung the palms of Donnarumma with a fierce volley.

New signing Krzysztof Piatek was introduced with 19 minutes left and almost made a telling impact within moments of entering the pitch, with Ospina bravely diving at his feet to deny him a debut goal.

Ospina, hurt by that collision, produced an even better stop to deny Mateo Musacchio's volley from the ensuing corner, the defender failing to convert after Piatek's header fell to him.

Zielinski shot straight at Donnarumma with a good late chance 12 yards out but, despite some frantic late defending from each side, Ruiz's second yellow card for handball in stoppage-time was the only incident of note.

The draw means Napoli will be 11 points behind Juventus if the Serie A leader wins at Lazio on Monday (AEDT). Such a gap would, at this stage of the season appears to be difficult to bridge.

It is not a result that hugely benefits Milan, either, as Roma will be able to knock it out of the top four if it wins away to free-scoring Atalanta.

Napoli is back in action against AC Milan on Wednesday (AEDT) in the Coppa Italia quarter-final, before resuming Serie A duties at home to Sampdoria next weekend.

Milan, meanwhile, heads to Roma after the cup fixture for its next Serie A test.