Milan fell behind 11 minutes into the second half when captain Maggiore opened his league account for the season from close range before Bastoni added a sumptuous second after 67 minutes.

Stefano Pioli's side failed to register a single attempt on target as it slipped to its first Serie A away defeat since Atalanta beat it in December 2019.

The result means Inter Milan, which Milans face in the next round of fixtures, can leapfrog its rival at the league summit if it overcomes Lazio on Monday (AEDT).

Milan started sluggishly and would have fallen behind after 13 minutes had Gianluigi Donnarumma not superbly pawed over Riccardo Saponara's powerful close-range strike.

Theo Hernandez and Alessio Romagnoli both headed wide before the half-hour mark as Milan belatedly woke from its slumber, although Pioli's side was unable to test Spezia goalkeeper Ivan Provedel before the interval, the first time it had failed to register a shot on target in the first half of an away game since September 2019.

Spezia deservedly went ahead in the 56th minute when Maggiore slotted into an empty net after Romagnoli's last-ditch tackle on Matteo Ricci had diverted the ball into his path.

A shellshocked Milan fell further behind 11 minutes later when Bastoni whipped home a glorious stike from 18 yards after Nahuel Estevez had rolled a free-kick back into his stride.

Milan poured forward late on, but Spezia held on to record what is comfortably the most impressive win of its debut Serie A campaign.