MISSED the match? Catch up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-WEEK free trial

The Nerazzurri's slim title hopes are surely over after they were beaten by relegation-threatened Spezia for the first time at Stadio Alberto Picco.

Bartlomiej Dragowski saved an early Lautaro Martinez penalty, and that was a sign of things to come as toothless second-placed Inter dominated the majority of the game but lacked a cutting edge.

Daniel Maldini, on loan from Inter's fierce rival AC Milan, put Spezia in front just less than 10 minutes after coming on as a substitute at half-time, but Romelu Lukaku's late spot-kick looked to have salvaged a point.

Nzola had the final say by slotting home from 12 yards out after Denzel Dumfries, who had won Inter's penalty at the other end, inexplicably barged over Viktor Kovalenko, ensuring Inter remains 15 points behind runaway leader Napoli, which faces Atalanta on Sunday (AEDT).