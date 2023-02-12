Goals from Khvicha Kvaratskhelia, Victor Osimhen and Eljif Elmas saw the league leaders extend their advantage to 16 points at the summit.

After losing to its rock-bottom visitor in the Coppa Italia last month, the host was able to take its revenge at Stadio Diego Armando Maradona.

But it came after something of a loose start, with Spalletti praising encouragement from supporters as key to helping his team focus in the second half.

"Our city, our fans, they care about what we are doing here," he said. "[They understand] the possibility that we can do important things.

"Everyone could see, perhaps too much, that we weren't as calm as we usually are in the first half. We got a little nervous, and it was more difficult.

"Cremonese played wide and we lost energy having to defend the balls they put into our penalty area. But it was much better in the second half.

"I applauded [the crowd] because that's what they do for our team. Our players are ready to destroy themselves on the pitch for a result."

A 17th goal of the league season for Nigeria international Osimhen saw the attacker further build his lead in the goalscorer charts this term.

Spalletti spoke positively about his player afterwards, and was keen to highlight how the striker is less vocal in his protests on the pitch.

"There are some things that shouldn't interest us on the pitch, which concerns different stuff than what should draw our attention," he said.

"Tonight there was an incident where we could have had a different reaction. Instead, it all remained orderly. The match must be managed as we did."