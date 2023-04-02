The Serie A leader collapsed at the Stadio Diego Armando Maradona, as the outstanding Rafael Leao scored twice for Stefano Pioli's rampant side.

While Napoli remains 16 points clear of closest league challenger Lazio, the defeat is its heaviest in Serie A since a 5-1 thrashing to Atalanta in December 2007.

With Napoli looking certain to end a 33-year wait to win the Scudetto, the upcoming Champions League tie with Milan represents its most important assignment remaining this season, and Spalletti expects the Partenopei to improve for those games.

Asked whether the result represented a bump in the road for Napoli, Spalletti said: "Let's hope it's a hole and not a chasm.

"Tonight I saw great willingness on the part of the boys, I'm very confident. We'll go back to work tomorrow morning for the next one.

"Here, we played against the Italian champions, they are a team of the highest level. Last year they deservedly won the title – if you get something wrong you'll get a clear result."

Asked whether the result could have a psychological impact on the Champions League tussle, he said: "We don't know.

"We've always reacted since I've been here. Sometimes we've lost a few games, but we have always reacted."

Napoli has lost two of its past three home games in Serie A, as many defeats as it suffered in 20 previous league matches in Naples.

Spalletti's side recorded 20 shots without scoring in a league game for the first time since December 2021, when it managed 26 attempts in a 1-0 defeat to Spezia.

Napoli visits Lecce next in Serie A on Saturday (AEST) before a trip to San Siro for the first leg of the Champions League last-eight tie five days later.