Atalanta was in seventh heaven for a third time this season after hammering Lecce 7-2 in a one-sided Serie A clash at the Stadio Via del Mare.

Gian Piero Gasperini's great entertainers put on another ruthless show to extend their winning run to five matches in all competitions, Duvan Zapata helping himself to a hat-trick.

It was the third time this season that Atalanta has scored seven in Serie A, having thumped Udinese 7-1 in October and thrashed Torino 7-0 away from home in January and has now amassed 70 goals in 25 matches.

Atalanta also become the first team since Milan in 1958-1959 to score five or more goals in five Serie A encounters in the same season.

Zapata's treble ensured fourth-placed Atalanta has three players with a double-figure goal tally in the current campaign.

Paris Saint-Germain and Manchester City are the other only sides in the top-five European leagues to have three players with at least 10 goals this season.