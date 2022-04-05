Simeone the difference as Verona ends Genoa run April 5, 2022 04:25 3:53 min Giovanni Simeone's early goal was enough to lift Hellas Verona to a 1-0 win over Genoa, ending the visitor's eight-game unbeaten run. MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Genoa Hellas Verona Football Giovanni Simeone -Latest Videos 1:25 min Real Sociedad topples Espanyol 3:53 min Simeone the difference as Verona ends Genoa run 1:30 min Arsenal top four hopes dented by red hot Palace 4:09 min Inter and Napoli buoyed as Milan frustrated 3:07 min Freiburg appeals after Bayern 12-player gaffe 1:00 min Swiatek 'cried for 40 minutes' after Barty retired 4:05 min Serie A: Fiorentina v Empoli 4:09 min Napoli downs Atalanta to keep heat on Milan 3:39 min 'MNM' runs riot as PSG crushes Lorient 6:27 min Teenage sensation Alcaraz wins Miami Open