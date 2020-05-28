WATCH the Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & CONNECT

Italy's top flight was suspended in March because of the coronavirus pandemic, but clubs were permitted to return to contact training this month.

After a meeting with Prime Minister Giuseppe Conte, Vincenzo Spadafora announced on Thursday that the intention is for the 2019-2020 campaign to return next month.

Coppa Italia semi-final games are to be held on 13 June, with Serie A to get back underway the next week.