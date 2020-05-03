A decree issued by the Emilia-Romagna region opened the door for Sassuolo, SPAL, Bologna and Parma to train from 4 May. On Sunday, Sassuolo became the first team to confirm it would return to training.

Roma followed in its footsteps, and now the rest of the teams in Italy's top flight can prepare for a potential resumption of the season after a government decree that permits players to train individually at their clubs, respecting social distancing rules.

L’#ASRoma ringrazia la @RegioneLazio per la sensibilità dimostrata nei confronti degli sport di squadra. Dalla prossima settimana i calciatori potranno svolgere visite mediche e allenamenti individuali a Trigoria, osservando le linee guida relative al distanziamento sociale pic.twitter.com/KDx7kagwlZ — AS Roma (@OfficialASRoma) May 2, 2020

The Clubs and Players' Association had argued it was more safe to run inside a training ground than in local parks, as social distancing can be guaranteed.

A statement from Italy's Home Office read: "On the basis of a systematic reading of the various provisions, supported by a shared orientation in the inter-ministerial forum, it is believed that sport activities are allowed for individual athletes, both professional and non-professional, of non-individual disciplines, like every citizen, in public or private areas, respecting the interpersonal safety distance of at least two metres and respecting the prohibition of any form of assembly."

The decree will be in force until 17 May, the day Italy's lockdown measures expire.

The 2019-2020 Serie A season has been suspended since March due to the COVID-19 crisis, which has seen over 28,000 people die in Italy.

Juventus is top of Serie A, the defending champion leading Lazio by a point.