Ahead of a trip to Sassuolo on Thursday (AEST), Juve is six points clear atop Serie A with six games left to play, and also in the Champions League last 16.

Sarri, who has lost the Coppa Italia final and Supercoppa Italiana this season, has faced some criticism, but the Juventus coach is not bothered.

"Honestly, I don't pay much attention to criticism, I always try to be focused only on what I can do," he told a news conference.

"I don't know what people say on social media because I'm not on them and I will never be in my life.

"If we talk instead of people in the streets, I only receive support and affection."

Juventus are winless in their past two games and needed a pair of penalties from Cristiano Ronaldo to draw with Atalanta last time out.

Sarri was asked about his side's lack of goals from midfield, but he has no concerns about their firepower, although Ronaldo (seven) and Paulo Dybala (four) have netted the majority of their goals in the past six games.

"We scored 17 goals in the last six matches and I'm not concerned about our scoring ratio frankly," he said.

"We all know that among our midfielders [Aaron] Ramsey is the one that can potentially score more goals considering his individual characteristics.

"Then we have two players that are growing a lot and in the future, I'm sure they will score more like [Rodrigo] Bentancur and [Adrien] Rabiot."