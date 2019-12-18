Brazilian defender Alex Sandro had a hand in both goals for Juventus, a thumping header from Ronaldo after a spectacular leap and a brilliant volley by Dybala, with the Turin giant pulling three points clear of Inter.

Inter, which faces Genoa on the weekend, can reclaim first place going into the mid-season break, but this was a night to savour for Juventus.

Gianluigi Buffon could not keep a clean sheet, but the veteran goalkeeper matched Paolo Maldini's all-time record of 647 Serie A appearances, and a 479th outing in the division for Juve meant he broke Alessandro Del Piero's top-flight mark for the Bianconeri.