First-half goals from Roberto Pereyra and Adam Masina proved enough to confirm the visitor's fate with four games of the season still to go.

Relegation may prove to be the least of Samp's worries as the club continues to battle a financial crisis which has led to fears of bankruptcy.

Sampdoria won the Scudetto in 1991 and reached the European Cup final at Wembley the next year, when a team featuring the likes of Roberto Mancini and Gianluca Vialli lost 1-0 to Barcelona.

It has been an uninterrupted member of the Italian top-flight since the 2012-2013 season, but has increasingly struggled in recent years amid financial concerns.

Meanwhile, Empoli effectively guaranteed its survival as goals from Nicolo Cambiagni and Francesco Caputo secured a 2-1 win over Salernitana, for which Krzysztof Piatek replied late on.