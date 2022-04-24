Salernitana v Fiorentina April 24, 2022 22:35 3:51 min Serie A: Salernitana v Fiorentina MISSED the match? Catch Up via beIN SPORTS CONNECT | 2-week free trial Highlights Fiorentina Football Serie A Salernitana -Latest Videos 3:47 min Ligue 1: Lyon v Montpellier 2:45 min Ligue 1: Saint-Etienne v Monaco 5:17 min Celtic closes in on title with deserved win 5:38 min 10-man Rangers gets the win over Motherwell 3:59 min Serie A: Lazio v AC Milan 4:10 min Serie A: Genoa v Cagliari 4:30 min Djokovic upbeat despite Rublev loss 4:14 min Barca's shock loss puts Madrid on cusp of title 4:14 min LaLiga: Barcelona v Rayo Vallecano 3:59 min Tonali's last-ditch strike puts Milan back on top