Italian news agency AGI reported that Rossi's widow, Federica, returned from the ceremony in the northeastern Italian city of Vicenza to discover the home they shared near Bucine, south east of Florence, had been broken into.

Items stolen included a watch belonging to the football legend and cash.

Rossi and his family lived in a farmhouse in Poggio Cennina, a hill overlooking the Val d'Ambra, where he ran an organic farming company and agri-tourism resort.

All players in Italy this weekend took to the pitch wearing black armbands in memory of Rossi, who died last week aged 64.

A minute's silence was observed before kick-offs with Rossi's photo projected on large screens with the words "Heroes never die" and "Ciao Paolo".