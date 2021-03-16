Ronaldo scored a perfect hat-trick to inspire Juve to a 3-1 win over Cagliari in Serie A and move onto 770 career goals.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner became the top goalscorer in history, eclipsing Brazil legend Pele.

"There is still much more to achieve and I believe we can do it together," Ronaldo wrote via Instagram.

"Goals are an essential part of who I am. I can't stop chasing for more, looking forward to achieving another record.

"I always want more and more and I think that's why people often say that I have so much energy and that I never stop.

"Maybe it's true, but this is essential to keep me alive."

Only once before had Ronaldo scored a quicker hat-trick from kick-off, doing so after 20 minutes against Espanyol in 2015.

Ronaldo is now four clear of Inter's Romelu Lukaku at the top of the Serie A scoring charts, with 23 goals from as many appearances.

In total, Ronaldo has scored 87 times for club and country in March, making it his favourite month of the year in terms of goals, surpassing September (86), while he has now also netted at all 18 stadiums he has played at in Serie A.

The 36 year-old became the first Juve player to score a perfect hat-trick (right foot, left foot and header) in Serie A since David Trezeguet against Livorno in August 2007.