There has been great uncertainty over the 36-year-old's intentions ahead of the 2021-2022 Serie A season as he has entered the final 12 months of his contract.

Ronaldo has been linked with a number of clubs, including Paris Saint-Germain and former side Real Madrid, whose coach Carlo Ancelotti spoke this week to deny reports the player would be returning to the Santiago Bernabeu.

Manchester United, where Ronaldo won three Premier League titles and the 2007-08 Champions League, and English champions Manchester City have also been touted as possible destinations in this transfer window.

Ronaldo issued a statement via his official Instagram page in response to "people playing around with my name" as he suggested nobody was concerned with learning "the actual truth" of his intentions.

While he did not offer any assurances he would be staying at Juve, Ronaldo stressed the story of his Madrid career "had been written" in the post, which accompanied a picture of the Portugal captain holding a finger to his lips.

The post read: "Anyone who knows me is aware of how focused I am on my work. Less talk and more action, this has been my guiding motto since the start of my career. However, in view of everything that's been said and written recently, I have to set out my position.

"More than the disrespect for me as a man and as a player, the frivolous way that my future is covered in the media is disrespectful to all the clubs involved in these rumours, as well as to their players and staff.

"My story at Real Madrid has been written. It's been recorded. In words and numbers, in trophies and titles, in records and in headlines. It's in the Museum at the Bernabeu Stadium and it's also in the minds of every fan of the club. And beyond what I achieved, I remember that in those nine years I had a relationship of deep affection and respect for 'merengue aficion', an affection and respect that I retain to this day, and that I will always cherish. I know that the true Real Madrid fans will continue to have me in their hearts, and I will have them in mine.

"As well as this most recent episode in Spain, there have been frequent news and stories associating me with a number of clubs in many different Leagues, with nobody ever being concerned about trying to find out the actual truth.

"I'm breaking my silence now to say that I can't allow people to keep playing around with my name. I remain focused on my career and in my work, committed and prepared for all the challenges that I have to face. Everything else? Everything else is just talk."

Juve begins its new season away to Udinese on Sunday.