Ronaldo, 34, has continued to star after joining Juve last season, scoring 28 goals in 43 games in all competitions and helping the Italian giant win another Serie A title in 2018-2019.

The five-time Ballon d'Or winner is uncertain when he will stop playing, although the star forward said it may not be far away.

"I don't think about that," Ronaldo said. "Maybe I can leave my career next year … but I can also play up to 40 or 41.

"I don't know. What I always say is to enjoy the moment. The gift is excellent and I have to continue to enjoy it."

Along with numerous individual honours, Ronaldo has won a record five Champions League titles (four with Real Madrid and one with Manchester United), three Premier League crowns and two LaLiga trophies.

Ronaldo wants to make history and is seemingly motivated by setting records.

"Are there any soccer players who have more records than me?" he asked. "I don't think there are any footballers who have more records than me."

Ronaldo's Juventus begins its Serie A campaign with a trip to Parma.