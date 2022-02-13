Roma snatches late point against 10-man Sassuolo February 13, 2022 21:06 4:15 min Bryan Cristante stuck in stoppage time to seal an eventful 2-2 draw against a Sassuolo side which played out the final quarter of an hour with 10 men. Highlights Roma Sassuolo Football Serie A -Latest Videos 4:06 min Allegri pleased with 'important' Juve point 9:28 min LaLiga: Espanyol v Barcelona 4:06 min Serie A: Atalanta v Juventus 9:28 min Last-gasp De Jong goal saves derby draw for Barca 4:06 min Danilo's late header seals a point for Juventus 3:30 min Opelka beats Isner with 46-point tie-break 1:31 min West Ham's late equaliser leaves Foxes fuming 0:21 min Benzema back in Real Madrid squad for PSG clash 5:32 min Celtic marches on in Scottish Cup 4:15 min Roma snatches late point against 10-man Sassuolo