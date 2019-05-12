It means the champion has recorded only one win in seven games across all competitions for the first time since 2010.

Claudio Ranieri's men looked to be heading for a disappointing draw that could have contributed to them potentially ending this round of fixtures five points adrift of the UEFA Champions League spots, but Florenzi and then Dzeko found the net in the final 11 minutes to keep them right in the race.

A thrilling first half brought a host of chances, with Antonio Mirante in the Roma goal impressing, while the woodwork denied both Lorenzo Pellegrini and Paulo Dybala at either end.

Despite Roma's greater need for a result, Juve continued to look the more threatening in the second half, but Florenzi made the most of his solitary opportunity and Dzeko wrapped victory up on the break, moving the hosts to within a point of fourth-placed Inter ahead of its game against Chievo on Tuesday (AEST).