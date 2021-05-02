Rodrigo's historic hat-trick seals Bologna draw May 3, 2021 00:22 4:00 min Rodrigo Palace became the oldest player in Serie A history to score a hat-trick after the 39 year-old's treble in Bologna's 3-3 draw against Fiorentina. WATCH Serie A LIVE & ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV & beIN SPORTS CONNECT Highlights Bologna Fiorentina Football Serie A -Latest Videos 1:37 min LaLiga: Valladolid v Real Betis 1:33 min LaLiga: Villarreal v Getafe 1:23 min Lukaku expresses Inter affection after title win 1:31 min LaLiga: Granada v Cadiz 1:30 min Premier League: Newcastle United v Arsenal 4:00 min Rodrigo's historic hat-trick seals Bologna draw 5:17 min Pique braced for dramatic finale to LaLiga season 5:16 min Ligue 1: Monaco v Lyon 4:01 min Serie A: Napoli v Cagliari 3:50 min Serie A: Sampdoria v Roma