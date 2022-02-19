WATCH Serie A LIVE & EXCLUSIVE ONLY on beIN SPORTS | available via Foxtel, Kayo Sports, Fetch TV and beIN SPORTS CONNECT

Junior Messias gave the Rossoneri an early lead at Stadio Arechi, but they were facing a shock defeat after second-half goals from Federico Bonazzoli and Milan Djuric.

The fit-again Rebic came to the rescue, equalising 13 minutes from time with his first goal since September.

This was a setback for Stefano Pioli's side in the title race, though, as it missed a chance to go four points clear of rival Inter Milan, which has two games in hand.

The Rossoneri were in front just five minutes in, when Messias finished with his left foot after the marauding Theo Hernandez charged forward and picked him out with a perfectly weighted pass.

Ismael Bennacer almost doubled Milan's lead with a venomous free-kick that forced a fine save from Luigi Sepe, but the leader gifted Salernitana an equaliser in the 29th minute.

Mike Maignan was badly at fault, flapping at a cross that he had no need to come for and Bonazzoli punished him, volleying in with a spectacular scissor kick from six yards after Djuric rose above the goalkeeper with a towering header.

Rafael Leao came agonisingly close to restoring Milan's lead early in the second half with a rasping acrobatic strike that whistled past the right-hand post after Franck Kessie replaced Bennacer at the break.

Maignan looked to have handed Bonazzoli a second goal on a plate when he was robbed by the striker, whose goal-bound shot was headed behind by the alert Alessio Romagnoli.

The home side was in front with 18 minutes to go, though, as Djuric met Pasquale Mazzocchi's cross with a powerful downward header into the bottom-left corner.

Milan hit back to draw level soon after courtesy of a long-range drive from Croatia forward Rebic as both sides had to settle for a point.