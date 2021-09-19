Alvaro Morata had opened the scoring inside four minutes with Juve's quickest goal against Milan in Serie A since February 1996, but the Bianconeri could not hold on for a maiden victory.

⚽️ GOAL!! @AlvaroMorata finishes off a blistering counter attack from @juventusfcen as the home side takes an early lead over @acmilan | Watch it NOW LIVE only on beIN 3 & CONNECT https://t.co/IQF8hX4m7u | #SerieA #JUVMIL #JuventusMilan pic.twitter.com/cQ9NzPoWDU — beIN SPORTS (@beINSPORTS_AUS) September 19, 2021

After inviting pressure onto themselves, the host was eventually undone 14 minutes from time when Sandro Tonali whipped a corner into the box and Ante Rebic guided it in off the far post.

Juve has now gone four games without a win to start a Serie A season for just the fourth time in its history and is inside the relegation zone, while Milan moves level on points with leader Inter.

Massimiliano Allegri's side had given its season lift-off with a 3-0 win over Malmo in the Champions League in midweek and two of their goalscorers from that game combined early on against Milan.

Paulo Dybala played Morata through with a smart flick after Juve had defended a corner and the forward rounded off the counter by dinking the ball over Mike Maignan.

Maignan produced a fine save to keep out Morata's next shot and Adrien Rabiot had an even better chance to add a second but could not outpace Fikayo Tomori when played in.

Rabiot could not quite connect with a Leonardo Bonucci pass over the top early in the second period as the half-chances continued to fall Juve's way.

Juve had not kept a clean sheet in the league since March, however, and that poor run continued as Rebic climbed highest to meet Tonali's corner and head in the equaliser from six yards.

Both sides pushed for a winner in a frantic conclusion to the match, with substitute Pierre Kalulu going closest to snatching victory for Milan with a powerful drive that Wojciech Szczesny did well to palm over the bar.