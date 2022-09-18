The head coach was seething after his side were denied a penalty in the 55th minute when Nicolo Zaniolo went over under a challenge from Caleb Okoli.

Replays suggested both players were grappling at each other's shirt long before Zaniolo went to ground, and referee Daniele Chiffi waved away the appeals.

Mourinho joined his players in protesting against the decision, running onto the pitch and shouting and pointing at Chiffi, before the referee brandished the red card his way.

Giorgio Scalvini scored the game's only goal in the 35th minute, a smart side-footed strike from the edge of the penalty area that arrowed through a crowd of players and found the bottom-right corner.

Roma has now lost two of its past three Serie A matches, as many defeats as it had suffered in the previous 21 (11W, 8D), and it sits sixth in the table after seven rounds of the season.

Atalanta's win took the visitor top of the table, its least temporarily ahead of Monday's late game between Napoli and Milan.

The victory lifted Atalanta to 17 points from its opening seven Serie A games, a points record for the club at this stage of the season, one better than they achieved in the 2019-2020 campaign.

It has kept clean sheets in all four of its away games so far, with Monday's success following previous shutouts in wins at Sampdoria, Hellas Verona and Monza. Atalanta has only twice previously had four consecutive clean sheets in away games, in 1997 and 2016.